"Unity is pivotal in harnessing power in 2024" – Bawumia urges presidential aspirants

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has issued a call to the leadership of the party to come together in unity as they approach the main presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Emphasizing the overarching goal of securing victory in the December 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of unity within the party ranks to overcome the challenge posed by the National Democratic Congress.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the victor in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference, having secured a total of 629 votes, which constitutes 68.15% of the overall valid votes.

Following him, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong attained the second position with 132 votes (14.30%), while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen ranked third with 95 votes (10.29%).

In his address, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for the confidence the party had shown in him while underscoring that this election is only the initial phase in the pursuit of becoming the party's flagbearer.

He highlighted that the true focal point is the December 2024 elections, and the unity amongst the aspirants is pivotal to achieving this goal.

Dr. Bawumia urged the party's leadership to put aside any differences and concentrate on securing victory in the elections. He underscored,

"This will require a lot of unity amongst ourselves and all the flagbearer hopefuls. It is very important that as we go on this journey towards December 2024, we don’t have cracks in our ranks. We have to all work together and not destroy this very important unity that we have."

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
