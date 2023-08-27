"Unity is pivotal in harnessing power in 2024" – Bawumia urges presidential aspirants

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the victor in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference, having secured a total of 629 votes, which constitutes 68.15% of the overall valid votes.

Following him, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong attained the second position with 132 votes (14.30%), while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen ranked third with 95 votes (10.29%).

In his address, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for the confidence the party had shown in him while underscoring that this election is only the initial phase in the pursuit of becoming the party's flagbearer.

He highlighted that the true focal point is the December 2024 elections, and the unity amongst the aspirants is pivotal to achieving this goal.

Dr. Bawumia urged the party's leadership to put aside any differences and concentrate on securing victory in the elections. He underscored,