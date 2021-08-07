RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

University of Ghana postpones Second semester exams due to UTAG strike

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has compelled the University of Ghana to postpone its second-semester examinations for levels 100 and 400 students.

The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest university in Ghana
The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest university in Ghana

Reports say other universities have or are likely to follow suit.

Recommended articles

The University of Ghana said in a statement that the resumption of the Level 200 and Level 300 batches for the Second Semester, 2020/2021 has been adjourned.

It added that academic activities will resume when UTAG’s strike is called off and teachers return to work.

The association began an indefinite strike over poor conditions of service effective Monday, August 2.

In a communiqué on July 30, UTAG asked its members on all campuses are to withdraw teaching and other activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts and the processing of examination results.

READ ALSO: Agyeman-Manu must resign – Kwaku Baako says after Sputnik vaccine committee’s damning report

It is demanding the restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012 which has not been implemented.

Professor Charles Marfo, national president of UTAG said his members will only return to work unless their demands are met.

He said that the salaries of lecturers in public universities across the country have been worse off following the government's failure to implement what they agreed with the government in 2012.

Professor Marfo added that the current entry-level salary of a lecturer is basic premiums of $997.84 which is less than Ghc2000 while a professor earns less than Ghc5000 monthly.

The 2012 conditions of service which the association is asking to be implemented will peg the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

Fame without money is pressure - Kwame Yogot | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah

Reshuffling hits Ghana Police Service as Dampare starts tenure as IGP

COP Dampare