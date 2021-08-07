University of Ghana postpones Second semester exams due to UTAG strike

The University of Ghana said in a statement that the resumption of the Level 200 and Level 300 batches for the Second Semester, 2020/2021 has been adjourned.

It added that academic activities will resume when UTAG’s strike is called off and teachers return to work.

The association began an indefinite strike over poor conditions of service effective Monday, August 2.

In a communiqué on July 30, UTAG asked its members on all campuses are to withdraw teaching and other activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts and the processing of examination results.

It is demanding the restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012 which has not been implemented.

Professor Charles Marfo, national president of UTAG said his members will only return to work unless their demands are met.

He said that the salaries of lecturers in public universities across the country have been worse off following the government's failure to implement what they agreed with the government in 2012.

Professor Marfo added that the current entry-level salary of a lecturer is basic premiums of $997.84 which is less than Ghc2000 while a professor earns less than Ghc5000 monthly.