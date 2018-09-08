Pulse.com.gh logo
Unprecedented rainfall cut off communities in Northern Region


Several communities have been cut off by heavy rainfall and the spillage of the Bagre Dam, leaving hundreds stranded.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are struggling to supply relief items to flood-affected remote communities in the Karaga Township in the Northern Region.

Several households and farmlands have been submerged while culverts on some feeder roads have also been damaged, according to citifmonline.com.

Describing the situation as "unprecedented," Alhaji Abdullah Hindu, the Northern Regional NADMO Coordinator hundreds of people have been affected by the floods.

The regional NADMO directorate has exhausted the meager stock, he said.

He added that request has been made for more relief items to alleviate the plight of the victims.

