The death cases were recorded as of today, Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The deceased are made up of eleven females and seven males while eight persons were also rescued from the debris and sent to the Oda Government Hospital for treatment.

Some members of the Church of Prosperity were resting in the building after holding a prayer session when the accident occurred.

A joint rescue team made up of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service have been at the scene at the Asene/Manso/Akroso District town to rescue the perishing.

About 65 worshippers were in the building at the time of the collapse.