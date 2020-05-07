This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as of today, May 7, 2020.

During the last update from the GHS on Monday, the number of recovered patients stood at 294.

However, the total number of Coronavirus infections in Ghana has skyrocketed to 3,091, while the death toll remains at 18.

The GHS said 372 new cases have been recorded from various parts of the country, adding to the previous number of 2,719.

The Greater Accra region is leading in terms of infections, with 2,579 of the patients emerging from the region.

COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti region have also risen to 165, while the Eastern and Western North regions have recorded 95 and 56 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bono Region has also become the 13th region to record a Coronavirus case.