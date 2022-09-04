RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Upper West Region: GH¢13,991 missing in DVLA's account — Auditor General

Emmanuel Tornyi

There are more rots in the 2021 Auditor General report.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

The report has revealed various financial irregularities and infractions, which reflect serious weakness in the system.

Recommended articles

The Auditor-General has disclosed that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Upper West Region could not account for GH¢13,991 collected.

These were contained in the report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana for the year ended December 31, 2021.

It said: "Regulation 50 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I.2378) states that all public money collected shall be paid in gross into the public fund account and a disbursement shall not be made from the money collected except as provided by an enactment."

Auditor General on DVLA's account
Auditor General on DVLA's account Pulse Ghana

The Auditor General stated that out of GH¢16,490.80 non-tax revenue collected by the Regional Manager, Sumaila Sensau in November 2018, only GH¢2,500 was accounted for leaving a difference of GH¢13, 990.80.

"We recommended to the Regional Manager to recover the amount ofGH¢13,990.80 from Mr. Sumaila Sensau, failing which the Regional Manager should pay," the Auditor General said.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

Kumasi Traditional Council

We didn't order Oyerepa FM to shut down — Manhyia Palace denies

KNUST

Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah