The report has revealed various financial irregularities and infractions, which reflect serious weakness in the system.
Upper West Region: GH¢13,991 missing in DVLA's account — Auditor General
There are more rots in the 2021 Auditor General report.
Recommended articles
The Auditor-General has disclosed that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Upper West Region could not account for GH¢13,991 collected.
These were contained in the report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana for the year ended December 31, 2021.
It said: "Regulation 50 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I.2378) states that all public money collected shall be paid in gross into the public fund account and a disbursement shall not be made from the money collected except as provided by an enactment."
The Auditor General stated that out of GH¢16,490.80 non-tax revenue collected by the Regional Manager, Sumaila Sensau in November 2018, only GH¢2,500 was accounted for leaving a difference of GH¢13, 990.80.
"We recommended to the Regional Manager to recover the amount ofGH¢13,990.80 from Mr. Sumaila Sensau, failing which the Regional Manager should pay," the Auditor General said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh