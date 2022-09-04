Upper West Region: GH¢13,991 missing in DVLA's account — Auditor General

The Auditor-General has disclosed that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Upper West Region could not account for GH¢13,991 collected.

These were contained in the report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana for the year ended December 31, 2021.

It said: "Regulation 50 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I.2378) states that all public money collected shall be paid in gross into the public fund account and a disbursement shall not be made from the money collected except as provided by an enactment."

The Auditor General stated that out of GH¢16,490.80 non-tax revenue collected by the Regional Manager, Sumaila Sensau in November 2018, only GH¢2,500 was accounted for leaving a difference of GH¢13, 990.80.