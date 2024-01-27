Her contender, Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol, garnered 241 votes, with 20 votes rejected.
Ursula, Annoh-Dompreh, Asenso-Boakye, Henry Quartey retained
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister for Communications in the Ablekuma West constituency, secured victory in the primary with an impressive 817 votes.
Sylvester Tetteh emerged victorious in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom parliamentary primary, securing 590 votes. Vida Agyekum Acheampong garnered 461 votes, and Eric Kojo Kuranachie received 34 votes.
Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, clinched the win in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency parliamentary primary with 734 votes. Hayford Siaw, the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, received 228 votes.
Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Finance Minister, secured victory in the Atiwa East parliamentary primary with 288 votes. Dr. Banning received 11 votes, Eric Agyarko garnered 67 votes, and Adade Wiredu polled 44 votes.
In the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye emerged victorious with 650 votes, while Ralph Agyapong, brother of Kennedy Agyapong, received 186 votes.
Mavis Hawa Koomson dominated the Awutu Senya East constituency, securing 1318 votes. Bernard Danquah received 97 votes, Eric Kweku Boateng garnered 15 votes, with one rejected vote.
Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, secured victory in the Ayawaso Central Constituency parliamentary primary with 594 votes. Moses Abor came close with 326 votes, and four votes were rejected.
