According to a report by Asaase Radio, Mrs. Bawumia passed on earlier this morning after a long illness.
Vice President Dr. Bawumia loses mum
The death has been reported of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Hajia Bawumia’s late husband, the statesman Mumuni Bawumia, was a founder member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP), one of the groupings that came together to form the United Party, a precursor of the present-day NPP.
Mumuni Bawumia also served as the chairman of the Council of State under President Jerry John Rawlings between 1992 and 2000, the first eight years of the Fourth Republic. A teacher and lawyer, he was also paramount chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region.
According to Muslim tradition, she is scheduled for burial tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale in the North East Region.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh