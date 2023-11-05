ADVERTISEMENT
Volta Region has seen enormous upgrades in road infrastructure - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Akufo-Addo has highlighted the road infrastructure development in the Volta Region since assuming office describing it as unprecedented. He stated that his government has constructed 432 kilometers of roads in the Volta Region

Addressing the Chiefs and people of the Anlo State at a grand durbar to mark the celebration of the 2023 edition of the historic Hogbetsotso Festival, on Saturday, 4th November 2023, at Anloga in the Volta region.

These road projects include the dualization of the 22km Ho main road, the 30km Have to Kpando road, the upgrading of the Golokwati -Wli road, resealing of the 15km Asikuma junction to Ho road, graveling of the 30km Frankadua to Adidome road, and the surfacing of the 17.8km Matse-Klave and Lume Atsiame-Avetokoe roads.

The President also mentioned that the Eastern Corridor Roads have seen significant improvements during his administration, as of the end of 2022, 366 kilometers, or 74% of the Eastern Corridor Roads, had been upgraded from a poor to a good state, benefiting the movement of goods and people along the corridor.

President Akufo-Addo further revealed that the government has secured US$89 million in funding from the African Development Bank for the construction of the 29.35 km Asutsuare Junction – Volivo road, the 39.2 km Dufor Adidome- Asikuma Junction Road, the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime road, and two (2) Interchanges at Dufor Adidome and Asikuma Junction.

These infrastructure developments are part of the government's efforts to improve transportation and connectivity in the Volta Region.

