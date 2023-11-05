Volta Region has seen enormous upgrades in road infrastructure - Akufo Addo

Pulse Ghana

These road projects include the dualization of the 22km Ho main road, the 30km Have to Kpando road, the upgrading of the Golokwati -Wli road, resealing of the 15km Asikuma junction to Ho road, graveling of the 30km Frankadua to Adidome road, and the surfacing of the 17.8km Matse-Klave and Lume Atsiame-Avetokoe roads.

The President also mentioned that the Eastern Corridor Roads have seen significant improvements during his administration, as of the end of 2022, 366 kilometers, or 74% of the Eastern Corridor Roads, had been upgraded from a poor to a good state, benefiting the movement of goods and people along the corridor.

President Akufo-Addo further revealed that the government has secured US$89 million in funding from the African Development Bank for the construction of the 29.35 km Asutsuare Junction – Volivo road, the 39.2 km Dufor Adidome- Asikuma Junction Road, the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime road, and two (2) Interchanges at Dufor Adidome and Asikuma Junction.