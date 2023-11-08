VRA extends a helping hand to Ketu South with relief items

The VRA's generous donation included essential supplies to help the affected residents get back on their feet. Among the relief items were 75 bags of Gari, 75 bags of Beans, 56 cartons of Sunflower oil, 90 cartons of Mackerel, 200 bags of rice, 120 cartons of juice and biscuits for the children, 60 packs of sanitary towels and diapers, and 800 solar lamps.

These items were provided to address immediate needs, such as food, light, and personal hygiene.

Additionally, the VRA recognized the potential health risks posed by such natural disasters and offered medical supplies and drugs. This included 600 boxes of antibiotics, as well as 35,000 vials and tablets of painkillers and other essential medications to combat diseases like malaria and other waterborne illnesses.

This comprehensive approach not only addresses the immediate necessities of food and shelter but also the critical health requirements of the affected communities.

The VRA's timely and considerate assistance has been instrumental in helping the affected residents of Ketu South as they grapple with the aftermath of the devastating floods. The relief items and medical supplies provided by the VRA are a testament to the authority's unwavering commitment to extending support to communities during challenging times.

This significant gesture underscores the VRA's dedication to providing relief and support to all communities affected by disasters and crises.