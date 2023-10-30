The reduction in the spill rate has led to a notable decrease in floodwater levels.
VRA launches disinfection and fumigation exercise in Mepe as floodwaters subside
The Volta River Authority (VRA) has launched a significant disinfection and fumigation operation in communities impacted by the controlled spill of the Akosombo Dam.
This disinfection initiative commenced in Mepe, located in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, as it is the area with the highest concentration of affected residents.
Ing. Kwame Osei Mensah Darkwa, the VRA's Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, underscored the VRA's commitment to restoring the safety and habitability of homes, public spaces, and the entire community following the floods.
"The VRA has engaged Zoomlion to conduct fumigation and decontamination procedures in the areas where the floodwaters have significantly receded, rendering them safe for habitation once more. Our team consists of representatives from the local assembly, the traditional council, the Chief Executive, and the primary aim is to identify the areas we have inspected and prepare them for comprehensive decontamination," he explained.
When asked if other affected districts would undergo similar fumigation, Ing. Dankwa replied, "Certainly, when it becomes necessary. For today, our focus is on addressing the Mepe area."
Divine Osborne Fenu, the District Chief Executive of the North Tongu Assembly, commended the VRA for its swift initiation of the disinfection process. He expressed satisfaction with the Authority's consistent and rapid response to the predicament of the affected victims.
Nevertheless, he urged residents to remain patient and refrain from returning to their homes until the fumigation is complete.
"We appeal to all of them to stay calm and remain in their current locations until the areas are fumigated and structural engineering inspections are conducted to ensure the safety of the buildings before reoccupying them.''
