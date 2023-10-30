VRA launches disinfection and fumigation exercise in Mepe as floodwaters subside

This disinfection initiative commenced in Mepe, located in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, as it is the area with the highest concentration of affected residents.

Ing. Kwame Osei Mensah Darkwa, the VRA's Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, underscored the VRA's commitment to restoring the safety and habitability of homes, public spaces, and the entire community following the floods.

"The VRA has engaged Zoomlion to conduct fumigation and decontamination procedures in the areas where the floodwaters have significantly receded, rendering them safe for habitation once more. Our team consists of representatives from the local assembly, the traditional council, the Chief Executive, and the primary aim is to identify the areas we have inspected and prepare them for comprehensive decontamination," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if other affected districts would undergo similar fumigation, Ing. Dankwa replied, "Certainly, when it becomes necessary. For today, our focus is on addressing the Mepe area."

Pulse Ghana

Divine Osborne Fenu, the District Chief Executive of the North Tongu Assembly, commended the VRA for its swift initiation of the disinfection process. He expressed satisfaction with the Authority's consistent and rapid response to the predicament of the affected victims.

Nevertheless, he urged residents to remain patient and refrain from returning to their homes until the fumigation is complete.