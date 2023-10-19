ADVERTISEMENT
VRA restores water supply to Aveyime - North Tongu District, promising ongoing support for flood victims

Evans Effah

In line with its Emergency Preparedness Plan initiated in May 2023 to aid communities affected by the controlled spill of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has successfully revitalized the water supply system in Aveyime, situated within the North Tongu District.

The VRA team efficiently relocated the flooded township’s raw water intake pumps to higher ground, constructed a protective pump shed with power panels, and seamlessly integrated it into the water treatment system.

Their relentless efforts, including trench digging and pipe installation, have swiftly reinstated the provision of clean, potable water to the community.

Today, Deputy Chief Executive (Services), Ken Arthur, will officially hand over this newly commissioned water system to the people of Aveyime, ensuring their access to safe and clean water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. VRA’s unwavering commitment to relieving the affected communities and easing the hardships faced by flood victims shines through in this initiative.

This restoration of water supply is the initial step in a comprehensive plan to extend similar support to various safe havens. VRA has ambitious plans to bring clean water to every individual in the affected areas. To bridge the gap in areas with disrupted water supply, VRA daily dispatches tankers filled with potable water, while also providing thousands of sachet water bags for drinking.

VRA’s focus on rapid, clean water supply is a crucial measure to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in these communities. They work tirelessly to ensure a consistent flow of water to the flood victims, addressing this fundamental human necessity.

While VRA continues to supply essential items such as medicines, canned food, toiletries, drugs, mattresses, buckets, rice, sugar, and mosquito nets to the flood victims, they have gone above and beyond by offering technical support to the affected communities. As a company of skilled engineers, VRA aims to provide more than just relief items and drugs; they extend their world-class technical expertise to the people in these areas.

VRA’s proactive approach to delivering relief solutions to flood victims reflects their commitment to leaving no one behind, and they stand firmly by this promise.

