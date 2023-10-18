VRA's comprehensive preparedness for controlled dam spillage in Tongu area

Controlled spills are vital for the preservation of hydro dams worldwide, even if they occasionally result in unexpected flooding due to rainfall variations. In their commitment to protecting lives and livelihoods, VRA consistently engages communities in emergency preparedness, training, and support systems for potential flood scenarios.

Over the past 13 years, VRA has engaged communities and key stakeholders annually to impart emergency response procedures. This year, the tradition continued with a focus on enhancing community readiness in the face of dam breaks or controlled spills.

Preparation through Simulation

Before the decision to spill, VRA conducted the "Exercise Da Wo Ho So 2023" in May 2023. This simulation exercise ensured that all relevant stakeholders were well-prepared for flood-related events. Notably, the Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, and a delegation from the US Embassy's North Dakota National Guards provided technical support and validation of the Emergency Preparedness Plan. Other key participants included NADMO, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Navy, Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Fire Service, Planning Officers, District Chief Executives, and traditional rulers.

The simulation exercise occurred concurrently across three District Assemblies—Asuogyaman, Ada East, and North Tongu. It aimed to test responses to excessive spillage from the Akosombo dam, involving multiple downstream districts.

The exercise involved a dry run from established National and District Emergency Operation Centers to test emergency communication channels. Important information regarding the exercise was relayed to relevant Relief Agency personnel.

Communities were provided with training on evacuating their homes, first aid, safety responses, early warning, and notification procedures. Relief agency personnel also participated in simulating search and rescue operations for potential flood scenarios.

Support and relief for vulnerable and affected communities

Mepe, a community at high risk of flooding, had an Emergency Operation Center set up within it, with its District Chief Executive, Hon. Divine Osborne Fenu, overseeing the simulation exercise. Relief agency personnel explained communication and evacuation protocols to the people of Mepe. Simulations mimicking real-life situations, including voluntary evacuation, first aid, and search and rescue activities, were successfully carried out.

VRA allocated funds to support NADMO in purchasing relief items, ensuring financial support for immediate evacuation and relief efforts in the event of a flood.

Ongoing Controlled Spilling

Controlled spilling from the Akosombo dam has been incremental since September 15th, 2023, due to significant changes in rainfall patterns. To prevent dam breakage and catastrophic floods, the spilling rate increased as the dam reached critical levels.

As the controlled spilling continues, VRA remains committed to assisting affected communities. They have provided essential relief items, including food, medical supplies, and potable water, to designated safe havens. The Authority also aims to restore the water supply system in Aveyime in the North Tongu District.