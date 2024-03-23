Areas including Accra, Tema, Lapaz, Weija, Mallam, and Kasoa barrier reported power disruptions.
WAPCo blames power outage on system glitch
The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has identified a system glitch at its Tema facility as the cause of the intermittent power outage experienced in parts of the country on Friday, March 22.
In a statement dated Saturday, March 23, 2024, WAPCo clarified that its Tema facility experienced a complete shutdown due to a system glitch around 10:30 pm.
Gas delivery resumed for customers in Tema around 6:30 am on Saturday
Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, assured the public of their engineers' diligent efforts in resolving the issue.
"Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6:30 am this morning," he stated.
Furthermore, WAPCo emphasized its commitment to providing safe and reliable services. The company is actively investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
