WAPCo blames power outage on system glitch

In a statement dated Saturday, March 23, 2024, WAPCo clarified that its Tema facility experienced a complete shutdown due to a system glitch around 10:30 pm.

Gas delivery resumed for customers in Tema around 6:30 am on Saturday

Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, assured the public of their engineers' diligent efforts in resolving the issue.

"Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6:30 am this morning," he stated.

Furthermore, WAPCo emphasized its commitment to providing safe and reliable services. The company is actively investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent similar occurrences in the future.