ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

WAPCo blames power outage on system glitch

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has identified a system glitch at its Tema facility as the cause of the intermittent power outage experienced in parts of the country on Friday, March 22.

WAPCO
WAPCO

Areas including Accra, Tema, Lapaz, Weija, Mallam, and Kasoa barrier reported power disruptions.

Recommended articles

In a statement dated Saturday, March 23, 2024, WAPCo clarified that its Tema facility experienced a complete shutdown due to a system glitch around 10:30 pm.

Gas delivery resumed for customers in Tema around 6:30 am on Saturday

Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, assured the public of their engineers' diligent efforts in resolving the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6:30 am this morning," he stated.

Furthermore, WAPCo emphasized its commitment to providing safe and reliable services. The company is actively investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

WAPCO
WAPCO Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog

fantasy-dome

Fantasy Dome allegedly pulled down

John Mahama

Agenda 111 is not realistic – Mahama

IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo

IMF boss explains why African leaders should use AI to ensure quick economic development