Watch how the late Supreme Court judge Marful-Sau celebrated his last birthday

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian Supreme Court judge, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau has passed away.

Justice Marful-Sau was a member of the 7-member Supreme Court panel that decided the 2020 election petition brought before the court by former President John Mahama.

He was appointed to the court in 2018 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Justice Marful-Sau was born in Assin Adubiase in the Central Region.

After qualifying as a Barrister-at-law 1984 he worked at the office of the PNDC and entered private legal practice before he was called to the High Court bench in June 2002.

Marful-Sau was born on 3 February 1956.

He began his formal education at Methodist Primary School in Assin Adubiase from 1963 to 1965. He continued his elementary education at Sempe '1' Primary and Middle School in Accra from 1965 to 1969, he later enrolled at the Urban Council Middle 'A' School at Mankessim where he studied from 1969 to 1972.

He had his secondary school education at Assin Manso Secondary School, Assin Manso, and later moved to Feden High School where he studied from September 1973 to June 1974.

Watch the video below.

VIDEO: Watch How The Late SC Judge Samuel Marful-Sau Celebrated His Last Birthday.

