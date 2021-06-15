Watch the last moments of the young police officer who was shot by armed robbers

One of the deceased of the incident was a young police officer who was accompanying the bullion van.
Accra was thrown into a state of shock yesterday when armed robbers intercepted a bullion van and killed two people in the process.
One of the deceased of the incident was a young police officer who was accompanying the bullion van.
According to the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO DSP, Efia Tenge, the name of the young man was Constable Emmanuel Osei.
She said he was a member of the National SWAT Unit. Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.
A video has surfaced of Constable Osei in his last moments before his fatal death. He is seen in his full police regalia with an AK-47 riffle.
Watch the video below
