RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch the last moments of the young police officer who was shot by armed robbers

Authors:

Evans Annang

Accra was thrown into a state of shock yesterday when armed robbers intercepted a bullion van and killed two people in the process.

Constable Osei
Constable Osei Pulse Ghana

One of the deceased of the incident was a young police officer who was accompanying the bullion van.

Recommended articles

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO DSP, Efia Tenge, the name of the young man was Constable Emmanuel Osei.

She said he was a member of the National SWAT Unit. Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

A video has surfaced of Constable Osei in his last moments before his fatal death. He is seen in his full police regalia with an AK-47 riffle.

Watch the video below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body