RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: 8 suspected armed robbers arrested at NPP delegates conference

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Eight suspected criminals have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command at the National Delegates' Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kumasi.

Robbers
Robbers

The suspected criminals allegedly invaded the Heroes park and started picking pockets of the delegates which got the attention of the Security presence there to arrest them.

Recommended articles

The robbers picked mobile phones, wallets, and bags belonging to the delegates and were subsequently whisked away from the venue by the Police in a patrol van when the other delegates got wind of them and decided to attack them.

Chief Supt Adane-Ameyaw – 2IC in charge of Legal and Prosecution for Ashanti Region said the Police have retrieved some Indian hemp and scissors from the robbers.

He explained that even though there was tight security at each entrance leading to the conference grounds but the suspects allegedly invaded the conference grounds with a tag.

The suspects, he said have been sent to the Regional Police command to assist in investigations.

Watch the full video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NSMQ only female finalist Francisca Lamini scores 8As in 2021 WASSCE

Francisca Lamini WASSCE result

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

Teacher Kwadwo

Justice Clemence Honyenuga is no more qualified to hear Dr Opuni’s case – Professor Asare

Justice Clemence Honyenuga is no more qualified to hear Dr Opuni’s case – Professor Asare