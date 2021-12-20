Video: 8 suspected armed robbers arrested at NPP delegates conference

The robbers picked mobile phones, wallets, and bags belonging to the delegates and were subsequently whisked away from the venue by the Police in a patrol van when the other delegates got wind of them and decided to attack them.

Chief Supt Adane-Ameyaw – 2IC in charge of Legal and Prosecution for Ashanti Region said the Police have retrieved some Indian hemp and scissors from the robbers.

He explained that even though there was tight security at each entrance leading to the conference grounds but the suspects allegedly invaded the conference grounds with a tag.

The suspects, he said have been sent to the Regional Police command to assist in investigations.