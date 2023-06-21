Watch video: Parts of Accra flooded after hours of heavy rain

Commuters are encountering difficulties having to maneuver through the flood waters.

A lot of vehicles have been buried in places in Taifa.

One side of the road is completely flooded, hence the use of only one lane by motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation has resulted in heavy traffic; forcing commuters to alight from their vehicles and walk to their various destinations.

To avoid drowning or being carried away by the flood water, some commuters have joined hands to enable them to walk through the flood.