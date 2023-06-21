ADVERTISEMENT
Watch video: Parts of Accra flooded after hours of heavy rain

Emmanuel Tornyi

Following the downpours on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, parts of Accra have flooded.

Accra floods
The Ofankor barrier, Taifa Junction, Achimota, and other sites have been partially submerged by the six-hour-long downpour.

Commuters are encountering difficulties having to maneuver through the flood waters.

A lot of vehicles have been buried in places in Taifa.

One side of the road is completely flooded, hence the use of only one lane by motorists.

The situation has resulted in heavy traffic; forcing commuters to alight from their vehicles and walk to their various destinations.

To avoid drowning or being carried away by the flood water, some commuters have joined hands to enable them to walk through the flood.

Watch the video below:

