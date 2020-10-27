In a statement, the Commission urged the public to disregard reports suggesting any form of recruitment was ongoing.

This follows a publication circulating on social media which said the EC was set to employ some 50,000 young persons to serve as data collection officials.

EC boss Jean Mensa

The statement said the publication “is not from the Electoral Commission of Ghana neither is the Commission recruiting persons for data collection.”

Meanwhile, the EC has expunged about 30,000 names from the voters’ register ahead of the December polls.

These persons will, therefore, not be able to vote in the upcoming elections and have also been barred from registering to vote for a period of time.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor.

According to her, the disqualified voters are persons who engaged in multiple registrations or weren’t cleared after their eligibilities were challenged.

“The names of about 30,000 registered voters have been deleted or expunged from the provisional voters’ register because they are either on the exceptions lists or the multiple lists,” Mrs. Annor said.

“The multiple list is made up of names of all those who engaged in double registration during the voter’s registration exercise.”

She added: “The exceptions list is made up of registered voters who were found guilty by the district registration review committees at the various district levels.

“They were challenged probably because they were under 18 years, non-Ghanaians, or gave wrong locations. During the registration exercise, we went offline, so we did not detect immediately.”