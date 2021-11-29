We are still on target to vaccinate 20m Ghanaians by the end of 2021 – GHS

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said the availability of vaccines isn’t a problem but getting Ghanaians to take the vaccines is what is an issue to the GHS now.

“The availability of vaccines isn’t an issue but getting Ghanaians to take the vaccines is what will be an issue. Now the issue of access is not an issue but the uptake. However, I’m sure we will even pass the 20 million target because the vaccines are there but the number of Ghanaians who will take is an issue for us right now.”

According to the GHS, over 9 million vaccines are currently available in Ghana for use.

Also, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has said the country’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is on course.

He made this known when he responded to concerns from the Minority in Parliament on the number of people vaccinated thus far against COVID-19 during the 2022 budget debate.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said, the country has the capacity to roll out a successful vaccination drive without wasting vaccines.

“My earlier prediction and projection that we were going to get vaccines adequately in August have yielded fruits, and therefore we have been receiving vaccines from COVAX and other donations from other countries we have bilateral relations with.”

“So I can say that we have the capacity to administer the vaccines, and we don’t anticipate that we shall waste the vaccines that we have received.”