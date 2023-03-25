ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  local

We can work together to achieve our goal - Ato Forson

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader has expressed profound disappointment with the outcome of events in Parliament following the vote on the ministerial nominees.

Ato Forson
Ato Forson

Despite his utmost displeasure at the turnout of proceedings, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to members who stood by the forte, "I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people".

He believes these MPs demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the collective interest of Ghanaians.

In his statement, the minority leader said “To say I am profoundly disappointed with the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings is an understatement. While it is true that we did not achieve the desired reduction in the number of ministers under this government, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people,”

Letter
Letter Pulse Ghana
The Ajumako Enyam Essiam lawmaker said while the outcome may not be as expected, the caucus will continue to work together to achieve its goals.

Some NDC MPs turned back on their previous rank to pass all new leaders after an agreement not to support the new leaders to whip Akufo Addo to scale down his gov't.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
