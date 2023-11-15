He also said the government has invested over 23 billion cedis to support and promote the growth of businesses in the country.
We have created over 2.3 million jobs in private, and public sectors – Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has created over 2.3 million jobs for Ghanaians.
Touting the achievements, of the government in the presentation of the 2024 Budget in Parliament, Wednesday, 15 November 2023, the Finance Minister revealed government has “invested GHS25.3 billion to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhance its ability to assist business operations.
“To date, the Development Bank Ghana has facilitated GHS1 billion in competitive financing for the private sector, and GIRSAL continues to mitigate risks in the agriculture sector.”
Also, the government has provided support to “100,000 young graduates to secure workplace experience and employment by investing GHS2.4 billion in NABCO and “invested GHS7.1 billion to build road and transport infrastructure to improve connectivity and productivity.”
While “GHS541.5 million” has been invested in “169 1D1F enterprises to scale-up value addition and provided 140,000 additional jobs.”
In addition, he said the government has created over “2.3 million jobs in the private and public sectors” which is approximately 900,000 in the private sector and 1.4 million in the public sector.
The budget presentation is carried out by the Finance Minister on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
