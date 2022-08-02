We have no intention to make profit from sim registration app - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

In an interview on Asaase Radio, the Minister said the app will help in easing the challenges Ghanaians are facing in re-registering their SIM cards and not about money.

The self-service registration application, which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms, attracts a fee of GHC5.

“The sim registration app will be available for download on both android and IOS this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a GHC5 surcharge,” the minister said over the weekend.

“Nobody is seeking to make any profit. I listen to these things and I cringe that, is that what we have been reduced to.”

“Does everything has to be about money in this our country?” the minister asked. “People can’t deliver a service because it is needed and not hope to profit from it, where is our sense of duty to our country and our sense of nationality,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

However, the National Communications Authority has indicated that the fee for the app usage will be given to the developers.

According to Kwame Gyan, Deputy Corporate Affairs Director at the NCA, the fee will go directly to the app developers for maintenance.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Gyan said neither the NCA or the Ministry of Communications will take that money.

“The money goes to the app developers; those who built and are maintaining the app”, he said.