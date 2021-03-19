According to the GWCL, its staff have no motivation to cheat any customer when it comes billing them for water used.

Some Ghanaians have lamented the water bills assigned to them following the expiration of the government’s free water initiative.

Many are of the view that their water bills have sharply shot up, with allegations of overbilling emerging.

Water running from a tap

However, reacting to this, the Public Relations Manager for GWCL, Stanley Martey, said the Company is not overbilling any customer.

He noted that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is the only body mandated to increase tariffs.

“About nine months of 2020 we had free water, the expectation was that we were going to use free water to stay healthy, but what we realised was that people’s consumption over the period increased from 10% to about 400%,” he said.

“Now, things have changed in 2021, and per our investigations, a lot of our customers are still living in 2020.

“And are using their water like before, so obviously, your bills will go high. There is no motivation from any staff of Ghana Water Company to cheat any customer.”

Mr. Martey added: “With the free water, it was free to the customer but government paid Ghana Water Company Limited. We were sending the bills to government and it was paying us.

“So there is no motivation for us to recoup any money. No! We have been paid, we don’t have a problem. We are still managing our water business and we are making sure that Ghanaians are getting good quality drinking water.”