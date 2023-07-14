We have not cancelled nurses and teacher training allowances – Education Ministry

Relatedly, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has hailed the performance of students writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Adutwum, speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of Kumasi High School in the Ashanti Region, commended the government’s efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy, in transforming the education sector.

“For all those who thought increasing enrolment at the high schools will diminish learning outcomes, I have news for you, increasing enrolment did not diminish learning outcomes, and if you doubt it look at Kumasi High School.

“Go and look at the WAEC results and it will tell you that we have the best learning outcomes in this country last year. The last eight years, the best results were the 2022 results but I don’t blame people who make that conjecture that things are bad because around the world countries that have increased enrolment always suffer.”

The government is keen on its effort in transforming the education sector, through the provision of a quality learning environment.

