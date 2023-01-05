We haven’t arrested any terrorists in Ghana – Police and Immigration Service deny reports

“No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper,” the statement said.

The statement explained that some 48 foreign nationals were arrested by the Police and the Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September, 2022 for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET).

However, all 48 suspects were profiled in line with standard operating procedures of the two institutions and were repatriated to their various home countries between September 26th and September 29, 2022.

The statement urged the public, especially the media, to be circumspect in their use of the term “terrorists” and avoid using the word loosely and irresponsibly and, thus, create unwarranted fear and panic in a peaceful society such as Ghana’s.