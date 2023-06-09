ADVERTISEMENT
We must leverage Africa's resource endowment to finance development — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed support for the Bridgetown Initiative for reform of the world financial system.

According to him, Africa as a continent needs a new financing model that combines private sector funds with more concessional multilateral, bilateral financing and guarantees to achieve the transition to green economies.

He made this known when he participated in a Frontier Markets Fixed Income Conference organised by Investment firm, JP Morgan on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Mahama joined a panel on 'Burden Sharing: Africa's need for a new development financing framework' with Hassatou Nsele, Vice President for Finance at the AfDB.

He said Africa must have the courage to leverage the maximum financial outcomes from its natural resource endowment to finance the continent’s development.

