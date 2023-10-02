We won’t cooperate with govt if Keta Sea Defence project is not in the 2024 budget – Minority

A group of MPs, led by Emmanuel Bedzrah, the leader of the Volta NDC MPs, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, conducted visits to affected communities in the Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

During an interview with Citi News, Governs Kwame Agbodza, a Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, declared that the NDC’s support for the government hinges on its commitment to include the Keta Sea Defense Project in its 2024 budget.

“Bawumia is busily looking for votes and does not even care about the people that are going to vote for him and God willing, he will not be a president…if we don’t see anything in the 2024 budget, then forget it, he will not get our support for anything at all.”

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the member of parliament for the Ketu South constituency, appealed to the government to activate the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund to expedite the completion of the sea defence project.

She stressed, for instance, how she has been restless and without any proper moment of respite from the unending challenges in her constituency since she took over as the MP in 2019.

“I do not know what I’m going to do. I’m here biting my fingers and praying and asking God why? 3 years going on – 3 years! I have not breathed since 2019. I’m suffocating. I’m drowning,” she lamented.