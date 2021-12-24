RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We won’t reopen schools if our arrears are not settled - CHASS to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has served notice that it will boycott the reopening of secondary schools in January.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

According the Conference, the intended school reopening scheduled for January 5 will not come off if their arrears are not paid.

The decision was contained in a resolution made by the National Executive Council of CHASS at an emergency meeting held in Kumasi on December 23, 2021.

The National Executives Council of CHASS, therefore, made a resolution that that if, by the 31st December 2021, the Ghana Education Service (GES) by extension government fails to release the full complement of the outstanding monies and food supplies to schools which include: the first Semester forms one and two recurrent (balance) for 2021, the whole of Second Semester recurrent for forms one, two and three and Form one perishable for Second Semester, schools will not be opened for the 2021/2022 academic year to begin.

CHASS is also demanding the release of fifty per cent of form 3 perishables, Teachers Intervention Money, Staff Motivation, Development Levy and fifty per cent examination levy.

SHS
SHS Pulse Ghana

The council established erratic supply of food to schools and financial constraints; delays in the release of monies to schools and also the releases that are generally done in bits as major challenges making it extremely difficult for effective management of the schools which are having a serious effect on quality education.

“Chass will officially inform the GES Management on the 4th January 2022 and advise parents not to send their wards to schools on the reporting date of January 5, 2022, as Heads will not be able to administer the running of the schools amidst these challenges.”

“We pray and hope that the issues enumerated above would be addressed by the end of this year, to avert any unfortunate happenings”, the statement said.



Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

