The move, he said is geared towards reducing its market price, encourage usage, and promote personal hygiene and health for all women especially girls.

He said "we will eliminate import duties on sanitary pads to improve health conditions, particularly for girls. Additionally, the taxes will remain until local companies are able to produce."

Speaking at the launch of the NPP manifesto at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Bawumia said the NPP will enforce the agenda 111, formerly called agenda 88 that seeks to build district hospitals across the country.

He stated that the NPP will vigorously scale up primary health care education through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to achieve universal health coverage.

He pointed to the fact that 98 percent of disease burden was already covered by the NHIS and children, elderly and vulnerable groups were not to pay NHIS premiums therefore, it was meaningless for "those claiming they provide primary health Care" to deceive themselves.