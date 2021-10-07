We’ll campaign & vote against any government that legalises LGBTQI+ – Church of Pentecost

He called for immediate steps to safeguard the future of the country.

"We are going to cause people to hit the streets and we'll warn any government that if you vote against this bill, we will vote against you. There is no room for neutrality. Anyone who wants to destroy this nation we will not allow you to rule us," Apostle Eric Nyamekye warned.

The controversy around LGBTQI+ has heated up following over 100 memoranda from across the world to the legislature, some of which have raised vehement objections to the passage of the promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The private member’s bill currently before Parliament and sponsored by some eight MPs seeks to criminalise and impose jail terms on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers (LGBTQ+) and people who promote such activities in the country.