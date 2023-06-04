ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll drive Ghana’s economy back on track – Ofori-Atta

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, has stressed the commitment of the government to drive Ghana’s economic glow back on track.

Ofori Atta
Ofori Atta

Speaking at MTN Group’s 2023 Capital Market Day (CMD) in Johannesburg, South Africa, a two-day event aimed at engaging with stakeholders in the financial community, Mr. Ofori-Atta expressed the government’s determination to revitalize the economy.

Recommended articles

Despite the challenges, he acknowledges that due to external factors such as the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a result, the government sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to mitigate the effects on the economy.

He said the government aimed to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.

“We are concentrating on boosting agricultural productivity, promoting local industries, and investing in critical infrastructure projects,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said, adding, “We will establish a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will maintain responsible fiscal policies, improve revenue generation, and prioritize the efficient allocation of resources. These measures will ensure that our economic revival efforts are sustainable in the long run.

“We understand the hardships our citizens are facing, and we empathize with their concerns. That is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to expedite the recovery process.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta emphasized that the government remained resolute and was implementing measures to navigate through the difficulties and restore economic stability.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend