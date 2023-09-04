We’ll have our #OccupyBoG demo on September 12 – Minority announces date change

In a press statement issued by the NDC MPs and signed by their leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, they insisted that their protest march would come off.

According to them, the rescheduling is due to the court’s adjournment of its ruling on the police’s injunction application filed against their protest to Friday, September 8.

“The protest march is to call for the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank which has occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GH¢55.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion and in the midst of this crisis, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million.”

“We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office will certainly take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023,” an excerpt to the statement said.

The Caucus added that their route will not change and maintained that they will stick to their original plan.

“The protest march planned by the leadership ofthe Minority in Parliament and other Civil Society Organizations to the Head Office of the Bank of Ghana originally scheduled for Tuesday, 5l of September, 2023 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 12th September, 2023. The route remains the same.”

