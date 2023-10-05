He said the Minority will show the Dr. Ernest Addison how hooligans behave in their next line of action against him.
We’ll show the BoG Governor the character of hooligans - Ayariga warns
Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central has responded to the tag of hooligans used by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana on the Minority.
Recommended articles
Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show in Accra, Mahama Ayariga, condemned Addison’s response, accusing him of being arrogant and disrespectful to the Minority and the leadership of the NDC.
In his view, Dr Addison’s disrespectful response is a clear sign of frustration from a governor who is out of his depth and incapable of competently managing the affairs of the Central Bank.
“He says we are hooligans, so we will show him what hooligans do,” Ayariga told host Bernard Avle.
He added “I, Mahama Ayariga, I am saying that he will see what hooligans do, I don’t know what my colleagues [Minority MPs] will think but when we meet we will discuss and let you know. But I’m sure that having called us hooligans, he will get a response of hooligans.”
The Bawku Central MP added that the minority group will meet with the leadership of the NDC to decide the next line of action to hold the governor accountable for his “incompetence”.
A demonstration was organized by the Minority Caucus, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its supporters to protest the country’s economic crisis. The protesters accused Dr Addison of mismanagement and incompetence and called for his resignation.
In response to the demonstration, Dr Addison dismissed the protesters as “hooligans” and added that neither he nor his deputies would step down.
In an interview with international business website, Central Banking, Dr Addison described the protest by the NDC as “completely unnecessary.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh