We’ve become poorer due to chronic public corruption – Afari-Gyan

“Over the years, we have become poorer as a nation and as a people, mainly due to pervasive corruption, particularly in the public sector. Unfortunately, some of our key public institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity. Increasingly, candidates who lose elections are alleging manipulations and refusing to accept the results.”

“By and large, we have not been able to diffuse the principles of democratic behavior widely into our society, and there is a general lack of predictability in our social life, which is a disincentive to proper behavior. Some people will say that these are perceived and not real ailments of our society, but that doesn’t change the picture at all because, for purposes of trust and confidence in public institutions, perception is as important as reality.”