We’ve finished printing the 541,529 Ghana card backlog – NIA

According to the Authority, this is a fulfillment of the assurance it gave to Parliament on 28 February 2023 to print the cards within 11 days of receipt of a supply of blank cards.
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has completed printing a backlog of 541,529 of Ghana cards.
The expedited printing exercise, which began on 18 March 2023, “came to a smooth end on Monday, 27 March 2023 with all records in backlog printed”, a statement issued by the corporate affairs directorate of the NIA said.
“The ultimate objective of this exercise was to print records of registered Ghanaians in backlog since July 2022.”
The NIA said: “With focus, rigour and coherence in project management and implementation, NIA achieved this feat with a dedicated team of supervisors, assistant technical support officers and assistant technical enrolment officers drawn from its headquarters, regional and district offices. The staff worked fervently for ten continuous days in two shifts — day and night.
“The printed cards, which are now being packaged, will be distributed to NIA’s Regional and District Offices nationwide from today Wednesday, 29 March 2023 to Sunday, 2 April 2023 for issuance to registered applicants,” the statement said.
“All Ghanaians who have registered for their Ghana Cards since July 2022 but are yet to receive them, are assured that effective Wednesday, 5 April 2023, they can visit the District or Regional Offices where they registered for their printed cards to be issued to them.
“The NIA stands committed to serving the public and the nation as whole with respect, dignity, integrity and efficiency as a dedicated and responsible public sector institution,” the statement added.
The NIA, in a press release dated 22 March 2023, announced the commencement of the expedited printing of the backlog of 541,529 records accumulated since July 2022.
