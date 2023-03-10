He said soldiers and police in Ghana are being taken very good care of by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
We've tripled the salaries of soldiers and the police - Defense Minister
The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has disclosed that Akufo-Addo administration has tripled the salaries of the military and police personnel in the last few months.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister said it is always important to make sure that the security services are well catered for.
“Mr Speaker, for the Armed Forces in particular, the salaries of the armed forces have been more than tripled. It is the same thing with the police service and the same thing with the other security services because a hungry soldier is an angry soldier. That is why it is important that our security services are well taken care of.”
Regarding the recent military brutalities in Ashaiman, Dominic Nitiwul had called for respect for people in uniform.
He said to avoid the unfortunate situation that happened in Ashaiman a few days ago between the military and residents of the town, servicemen should be respected.
“I will appeal to the people of Ghana to be respectful of people in uniform, it will help all of us. I will not say anything else until we, the committee members, have gone on Thursday to the place and ascertained things for ourselves.”
The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has also revealed that the committee together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command will pay a visit to the Ashaiman community on Thursday, March 16.
