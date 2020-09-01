What do you know about Ghana's constitution? This quiz will let you know more after answering
The Constitution of Ghana is the supreme law of the Republic of Ghana. It was approved on 28 April 1992 through a national referendum after 92% support.
Which of the following is the highest court in Ghana?
Traditional Court
Magistrate Court
Supreme Court
Tribunal
Ghana lies between latitudes
10 North and 110 North
50 North and 110 North
10 North and 150 North
50 North and 110 South
State Owned Enterprises are established mainly to
make substantial profit
produce goods for export
provide vital services
supervise private businesses
Which institution is responsible for making the main laws of Ghana?
District Assembly
Parliament
Supreme Court
Jury
Which of the following languages is not indigenous to Ghana?
Dagaare
Dagbani
Hausa
Ga
A bill passed by parliament becomes law when the president gives his
Veto
Assent
Accord
Authority
The application of checks and balances in democratic governments helps to prevent
Plebiscite
Dictatorship
Unemployment
Voting
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh