WHO has formally initiated the monitoring of a new COVID variant labeled as BA.X, Pirola virus detected in patient in the UK

This variant, provisionally named BA.X, is now categorized as a 'currently circulating variant under monitoring' by the United Nations health agency. Although not officially designated yet, concerns have arisen due to its significant mutations. Only three cases of this variant, initially identified last month, have been reported worldwide. While there have been no reported cases in the UK, scientists speculate that if it's as transmissible as feared, it likely already exists there.

There is a debate among experts about the potential impact of this variant. Some experts worry that it could trigger a new wave of infections and advocate for the reintroduction of face masks to curb its spread. However, others suggest it's premature to panic, noting that immunity levels remain relatively high, and the virus has generally become less lethal over time.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the Covid response at the WHO, emphasized the limited information available on this variant. Nevertheless, its multitude of mutations makes it necessary to keep a close watch on it.

Concerns about this variant were raised earlier in the week when two cases were detected in Denmark by an influential online virus-tracking source. Similarly, the same variant lineage was identified in Israel the day before.

While some of its mutations have unknown functions, others are believed to aid the virus in evading the immune system.

However, it's still uncertain whether this variant will efficiently spread or dwindle out like other highly mutated variants.

Meanwhile, A significantly mutated Covid variant, referred to as the 'real deal,' has been confirmed to be present in the UK, according to health officials.

The virus-tracking researchers identified this variant, known as Pirola, but also scientifically labeled as BA.X/BA.2.86, in a patient hospitalized in London.

Concerns have heightened as the patient is believed to have contracted the variant within the UK itself.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has not disclosed the exact number of cases identified thus far. Nonetheless, leading scientists suggest that this discovery implies a broader circulation of the variant.

The emergence of Pirola coincides with a rise in Covid cases, raising worries that the UK might be on the brink of a new wave, particularly as the country approaches the winter season when the National Health Service (NHS) experiences peak activity.

Globally, only six cases of this strain, initially detected last month, have been reported in the United States, Denmark, and Israel.