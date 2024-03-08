Why would anyone poison John Kumah? - Late MP's aide cries: 'We leave it to God'

In an emotional interview with Accra-based Class FM, hours after Kumah's demise was confirmed, Danquah expressed disbelief and grief over the loss of his boss. He eulogized Kumah and pondered the motives behind any potential malicious act, stating, "Why would anyone think of poisoning or killing John Kumah?"

Danquah emphasized that while they may never understand the reasoning behind such a sinister act, they are resigned to leaving it in the hands of a higher power. He stressed the faith that Kumah, a "Godfearing man," had in divine justice.

"So, whoever had a hand in that, we leave that person to God. There is nothing that we can do, God knows the person and God knows John Kumah was a Godfearing man... so, it was like, poisoned? Why? How? What did he do, what has he done?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why would anyone think of poisoning or killing John Kumah? But it is finished, whatever they wanted, they can take it... we know how it happened but just as I said, we cannot do anything about it. God knows best," Danquah is quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for the late MP revealed that Kumah passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital after his condition deteriorated during transportation in an ambulance en route to Accra. Kumah, who was 45 years old at the time of his death, was supposed to be flown to Germany for treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He leaves behind a grieving wife and six children.