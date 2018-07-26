news

The Police are hunting for a woman who poured hot water on her own daughter at Akwatia in the Eastern region.

According to reports, the mother of the 11-year-old daughter poured the hot water and locked her up in a room for six days to deny her medical attention.

The suspect, Sarah Perntwah is currently on the run.

The incident, according to the Assembly member for Domeabra electoral area, Ahmed Yusif, happened July 14.

He said he was informed after the incident and lodged complaints at the police station.

According to him, was also refused access to the victim whose name the Police gave as Maa Adwoa.

The victim is currently on admission at the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia.

It is unknown the circumstance under which the hot water was poured on the little girl.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said the mother locked her with severe burns in a room and refused to allow her to access medical care adding that the police have mounted a search for the mother.