Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter


It is unknown the circumstance under which the hot water was poured on the little girl.

  • Published:
play

The Police are hunting for a woman who poured hot water on her own daughter at Akwatia in the Eastern region.

According to reports, the mother of the 11-year-old daughter poured the hot water and locked her up in a room for six days to deny her medical attention.

The suspect, Sarah Perntwah is currently on the run.

READ MORE: Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn

The incident, according to the Assembly member for Domeabra electoral area, Ahmed Yusif, happened July 14.

He said he was informed after the incident and lodged complaints at the police station.

According to him, was also refused access to the victim whose name the Police gave as Maa Adwoa.

The victim is currently on admission at the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia.

READ ALSO: Police pleads not guilty in court

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said the mother locked her with severe burns in a room and refused to allow her to access medical care adding that the police have mounted a search for the mother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

