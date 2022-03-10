Withdraw 10 students illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law — General Legal Council

This was made known after a committee of inquiry was set up on the aggrieved 499 law students, the Attorney General, and representatives from the General Legal Council.

After protests from the students including a lawsuit, the Attorney General recommended that the General Legal Council admits the students.

The committee after investigations has established that 10 students were illegally admitted into the law school.

Pulse Ghana

The Council directed that then Ag. Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, the Registrar, and the Deputy Registrar should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

It said: "Council decided that the ten (10) students who were identified in the Committee of Inquiry's report as having been admitted illegally by the then Acting Director, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, should be withdrawn immediately from the Ghana School of Law."

The Secretary to the General Legal Council was to convey this decision to the students.