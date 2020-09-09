The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, assured that he will reform legal education if voted into power.

He said he will make sure that the Ghana Law School admits more students than it is currently doing adding that it will ensure access to professional legal education all across the country.

He said he will "vigorously reform and expand access to professional legal education and provide opportunities to all qualified LLB holders by granting accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional law qualification course."

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the NDC dubbed "The People's Manifesto" on Monday, September 7, 2020, Mahama promised to "review the Legal Profession Act in consultation with stakeholders, and establish a council for legal education and training, to accredit certified law faculties to run the Professional Law Course subject to the oversight supervision of the council."



The Association of Law Students said the NDC's promises are believable because they have been realistic with challenges confronting legal education in the country.

The law students in a statement said: "NALS notes that NDC‟s succinctly put message simultaneously gives hope and certainty, and portrays the NDC as more caring about the legal education crisis, as at least having understood and committed to resolving the problem, as well as showing NDC as more interested in the horrific experience of the #RedMonday demonstration held on October 7, 2019, by law students across Ghana, better than the ruling NPP.

"NALS concludes that the opposition NDC brings down legal education reform to a choice between "certainty now" or "hope in the future". Noting that in the past, under the NDC, more law faculties were accredited and the campuses of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) were increased from one (1) to three (3), NALS recognize NDC promise is a strong, and believable promise."

The students also expressed disappointment in the NPP government stating that "NALS is disappointed that the ruling NPP government is not eager to pursue the required short-term solution of legislation, which if passed, eradicates the same issues within the short-time. NALS did not expect the NPP not to understand the problems considering the level of engagement we had with the NPP majority in Parliament, the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, the AttorneyGeneral and Minister of Justice, and the President of the Republic of Ghana."

"In the light of past assurances and statements, which, hitherto, amounted to outright deception (see highlights in Editors' notes below, including statements in the current session of Parliament), NALS concludes that the NPP promise is not reflective of developments, is very awkward, misleading, retrogressive, is a very weak promise, giving a cause to be very worried than excited and therefore neither reassuring nor justified to resolve this matter," it added.

