Withdraw the LI on cement price regulation - Alban Bagbin to KT Hammond

The L.I was laid before the House on 2 July and is expected to mature into law after 21 sitting days.

However, Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu questioned the legal mandate of the Ghana Standards Authority to regulate prices.

“The Ghana Standards Authority Act 2022, Act 1078, section 80 uses the words sale and advertising, this is pricing. Do they have a mandate to regulate based on the 80? That is constitutional. The Ghana Standards Authority is an institution to regulate standards, not pricing. Mr Speaker, Ghana cannot go this low.”

Following arguments from both sides of the House, the Speaker advised the Trade Minister to withdraw the L.I.

“Honourable members, the danger is that, by the standards set by Article 11(7), this House may not be able to measure up to that two-thirds majority to annul an instrument that the House itself is convinced has no legal basis. That is the challenge and danger. And so, I will advise, I’m not directing, that the sponsors of the instrument should take a second look at it. And if possible, withdraw and capture it in the appropriate language. To come within the statutory limits that we have, it’s just advice, it’s not a directive.”

Pulse Ghana

A meeting was scheduled between the Trade and Industry Minister and major players in the cement industry to discuss the L.I, but the latter boycotted it.

Representatives from major cement manufacturers, including GHACEM, Dangote, CBI, Cimaf, and Diamond Cement, boycotted the stakeholder meeting.

The boycott was triggered by the unexpected presence of the media at the Ministry’s premises. The representatives stated that the meeting was intended to be a closed-door session.