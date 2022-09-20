Woman and kids gutted by fire at Asuoyeboa

Between August and September this year, the total number of persons who have lost their lives through domestic fires in the Ashanti region is seven.

The husband of the deceased and father of the two children is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he managed to escape from the fire but sustain some injuries.

Residents in the area have complained that officials from the Ghana National Fire Service take a long time to respond to the fire.

However, the Ashanti regional public relations officer for the Ghana National Fire Service DO3 Peter Addai debunked assertions that they arrived late at the scene.

“We received the call around 11:42 and we dispatched the Komfo Ankokye fire station to respond to the incident. It took about 11 minutes to get there; which is a good time.”

The assembly member for the Asuoyeboa North electoral area, Richard Amaniampong, is thus urging authorities to complete a fire station being constructed in the area to ensure prompt response during such incidents.