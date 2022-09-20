RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Woman and kids gutted by fire at Asuoyeboa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fire gutted a woman and her two children in their house at Asuoyeboa in the Ashanti region on Sunday night.

fire in Ashanti region
fire in Ashanti region

According to eyewitnesses, the fire consumed the three-bedroom apartment while the mother and her two children were trapped inside.

Read Also

Between August and September this year, the total number of persons who have lost their lives through domestic fires in the Ashanti region is seven.

The husband of the deceased and father of the two children is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he managed to escape from the fire but sustain some injuries.

Residents in the area have complained that officials from the Ghana National Fire Service take a long time to respond to the fire.

However, the Ashanti regional public relations officer for the Ghana National Fire Service DO3 Peter Addai debunked assertions that they arrived late at the scene.

“We received the call around 11:42 and we dispatched the Komfo Ankokye fire station to respond to the incident. It took about 11 minutes to get there; which is a good time.”

The assembly member for the Asuoyeboa North electoral area, Richard Amaniampong, is thus urging authorities to complete a fire station being constructed in the area to ensure prompt response during such incidents.

Meanwhile, there has been a similar incident of fire in Aburaso in the Ashanti region killing a 74-year-old man and living other five persons injured

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has a series of sex videos of 'Big men' — Kweku Baako

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman — Lawyer reveals

Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Asantehene receives invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral