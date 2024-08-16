Woman dies after being thrown out of a moving taxi in Kumasi

Eyewitnesses say they saw the woman being pushed out of the taxi, which raised an alarm. The unknown persons, however, drove off immediately after some residents started to shout.

They narrated that the woman passed away a few minutes after they arrived at the scene and tried to help. The police were informed of the incident and they have thus conveyed the body to the morgue.

Pulse Ghana

The family of the deceased has been identified, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Relatedly, a teenager was buried by his siblings in Kaduna in northern Nigeria over a missing phone on Monday, August 12.

The tragic incident occurred in the Zaria area of Kaduna State, where Abubakar was allegedly buried by his two older siblings over a missing phone.

The brothers, aged 22 and 18, had reportedly argued about the missing phone while they were in Abuja.

Fueled by anger, they followed Abubakar back to Zaria, where they buried him alive as a form of punishment.

