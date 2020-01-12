One such victim, Adwoa Obeng was on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show this week to narrate her ordeal.

Adwoa woke up one morning, in class three and realized she was losing her hair. Her mother being a nurse, believed she had a “ringworm” infection and begun to cure her. Unknown to both of them, she suffered from alopecia, which has no known cure.

Speaking to hosts Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, Adwoa recounted her school days and experiences living with alopecia and the woman she has become as a result of her condition on Prime Morning’s “Survivors story” segment.

Watch the full video below: