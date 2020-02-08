According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), his mining firm, Hansol Company Ltd was one of the successful mining companies in Ghana before his business was allegedly targeted by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Wontumi was speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Thursday February 6, 2020.

He said: “I told him mining is not a bad thing. Every country need a mining, if you have a resources, you need it to develop your…but you have to regularize it or make a good policy for it.

"But to me, I have a legitimate license they’ve signed for me. This is my license, so he see everything true."

“Then he said, oooh this guy you’re too smart,because that time i was making about $1 million a day,” he revealed.

It will be recalled that HANSOL Mining Limited in 2013 was ransacked by an inter-ministerial task force made up of security personnel on suspicion that the company had brought in some Chinese nationals to engage in illegal mining activities.