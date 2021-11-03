RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Xavier-Sosu: MP charged for causing damage to public property

Authors:

Pulse News

The Police administration has filed two charges against Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu for leading a demonstration over poor roads in his constituency that turned chaotic.

Francis Xavier-Sosu, MP for Madina.
Francis Xavier-Sosu, MP for Madina.

The charges are obstructing the highway and causing damage to public property.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker is expected to answer the charges on November 8, 2021, in court.

The Police have accused Mr Xavier-Sosu of inciting his constituents to block the road during the demonstration.

They have failed in their attempt to arrest the MP who has declined several Police invitation citing Parliamentary privileges.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has told the Police administration that to arrest a sitting MP, the appropriate procedure is to secure from the Speaker, a certificate that the MP in question is not attending to Parliamentary business.

He noted that anything short of this will not be entertained by Parliament.

Mr Bagbin stated that the immunities and privileges of MPs are not absolute but the procedure for causing the arrest of a sitting MP must be in accordance with the constitution.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

GIS-recruitment

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.

Akomadan Accident: Akufo-Addo mourns 30 victims who died in gory crash

File Photo