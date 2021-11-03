Xavier-Sosu: MP charged for causing damage to public property

The lawmaker is expected to answer the charges on November 8, 2021, in court.

The Police have accused Mr Xavier-Sosu of inciting his constituents to block the road during the demonstration.

They have failed in their attempt to arrest the MP who has declined several Police invitation citing Parliamentary privileges.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has told the Police administration that to arrest a sitting MP, the appropriate procedure is to secure from the Speaker, a certificate that the MP in question is not attending to Parliamentary business.

He noted that anything short of this will not be entertained by Parliament.