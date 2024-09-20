YEA and Ghana report launch 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

The event, held at the Independence Square in Accra, brought together stakeholders from various industries, training institutions, and government agencies.
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has launched a 16-day Job and Entrepreneurship Fair in collaboration with the Ghana Report Summit, aimed at empowering young Ghanaians with skills and employment opportunities.
Empowering youth through skills training
Alhaj Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy CEO of YEA, delivered a speech on behalf of CEO Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighting the agency's efforts to address youth unemployment. Bashiru emphasised the importance of skills training, citing the 137,092 beneficiaries recruited through YEA's initiatives in the last two years.
Some of the jobs created include:
- 6,028 Community Health Workers
- 15,000 Community Protection Assistants
- 1,500 Prison Office Assistants
- 250 Youth in Modern Building Technology
- 500 Garment Master Trainers
Revamping the artisanal industry
Bashiru noted that the artisanal sector faces threats from neighboring countries and the emergence of technology. To combat this, YEA has dedicated resources to revamping the industry, providing training in 10 craft areas, including:
- Carpentry
- Plumbing
- Beauty care
- Auto mechanics
- Plaster of Paris
- General electricals
- Tilling
- Painting and Decoration
- Glazing works
- Welding
Key Partnerships and Initiatives
The YEA has partnered with:- German Development Agency (GIZ) to launch the "Make Fashion Inclusive Programme"- Ghana Chambers for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities, -and Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association.
These partnerships aim to establish a Skills and Fashion Hub, train and empower young entrepreneurs, especially those with disabilities.
Rapid skills training and digital skills
The fair offers:
- Rapid Skills Training sessions in areas such as:
- Detergent and soap making
- Baking
- CCTV installation
- Digital Skill component featuring:
- Coding
- Robotics
- Digital marketing
GhArtisan APP Launch
YEA will soon launch the GhArtisan APP, a free mobile app for artisans in Ghana, providing access to job opportunities and connecting them with the general public.
Call to action
Bashiru urged the graduates to: Champion the transformation of the industry, be innovative and build their capacities.
He assured them of YEA's support and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey.
Reactions from stakeholders
CEO of I-ZAR group, Rashida Saani, praised the initiative, saying, this fair is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and access resources. I commend YEA for their efforts in empowering Ghana's youth.
Deputy Employment Minister, Ekow Assafuah, commended YEA's efforts, stating that the government is committed to creating jobs for young Ghanaians. This fair is a testament to YEA's dedication to achieving this goal.