YEA and Ghana report launch 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

Empowering youth through skills training

Alhaj Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy CEO of YEA, delivered a speech on behalf of CEO Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighting the agency's efforts to address youth unemployment. Bashiru emphasised the importance of skills training, citing the 137,092 beneficiaries recruited through YEA's initiatives in the last two years.

Some of the jobs created include:

- 6,028 Community Health Workers

- 15,000 Community Protection Assistants

- 1,500 Prison Office Assistants

- 250 Youth in Modern Building Technology

- 500 Garment Master Trainers

Revamping the artisanal industry

Bashiru noted that the artisanal sector faces threats from neighboring countries and the emergence of technology. To combat this, YEA has dedicated resources to revamping the industry, providing training in 10 craft areas, including:

- Carpentry

- Plumbing

- Beauty care

- Auto mechanics

- Plaster of Paris

- General electricals

- Tilling

- Painting and Decoration

- Glazing works

- Welding

Key Partnerships and Initiatives

The YEA has partnered with:- German Development Agency (GIZ) to launch the "Make Fashion Inclusive Programme"- Ghana Chambers for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities, -and Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association.

These partnerships aim to establish a Skills and Fashion Hub, train and empower young entrepreneurs, especially those with disabilities.

Rapid skills training and digital skills

The fair offers:

- Rapid Skills Training sessions in areas such as:

- Detergent and soap making

- Baking

- CCTV installation

- Digital Skill component featuring:

- Coding

- Robotics

- Digital marketing

GhArtisan APP Launch

YEA will soon launch the GhArtisan APP, a free mobile app for artisans in Ghana, providing access to job opportunities and connecting them with the general public.

Call to action

Bashiru urged the graduates to: Champion the transformation of the industry, be innovative and build their capacities.

He assured them of YEA's support and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

Reactions from stakeholders

CEO of I-ZAR group, Rashida Saani, praised the initiative, saying, this fair is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and access resources. I commend YEA for their efforts in empowering Ghana's youth.